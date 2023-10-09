Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $9.52 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 1.9% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.92.
In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $4.29 on Monday, hitting $643.97. 113,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,264. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $682.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $681.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
