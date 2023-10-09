Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $971,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2,941.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.2% in the second quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 95.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,057 shares of company stock worth $8,235,856. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.1 %

S&P Global stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $363.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $115.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $383.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.66. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.88.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

