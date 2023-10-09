Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,113 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter worth $138,000.

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Performance

iShares CMBS ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,131. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.88. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $47.87.

About iShares CMBS ETF

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

