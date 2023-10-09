Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.31.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.77.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

