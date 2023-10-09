Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 159 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.06. 247,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,130. The company has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.47.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,469 shares of company stock worth $43,287,670. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

