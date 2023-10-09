Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 167 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard
In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 424,779 shares of company stock valued at $168,609,298. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Trading Down 1.5 %
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Monday. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.29.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’ Ford, Strike Presents Opportunity
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Healthcare Giant Outperforms: A Healthy Dose of Market Resilience
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 5 Reasons Rivian is a Buy on Shaken Investor Sentiment
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.