Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 120,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 93,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.92.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.53. The company had a trading volume of 498,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,861. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $142.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.58%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.