Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,700 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,056 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $567,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,478,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,788,809. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

