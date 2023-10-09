Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 303 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $425,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 11,252 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 1.0 %

NIKE stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.07 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.