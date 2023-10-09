Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 303 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

NIKE Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,512. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.22 and its 200 day moving average is $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.07 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $147.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

