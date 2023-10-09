Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,721 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.52. 233,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,436. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $22.08.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.274 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TU shares. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

