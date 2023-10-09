Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 35,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 58.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $76,374.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,720.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $76,374.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,720.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $154,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,360.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,689 shares of company stock valued at $518,181. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,814. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.99.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

