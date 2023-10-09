Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 439 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064,901 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,431,195,000 after acquiring an additional 997,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.12. 237,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.46 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.87 and a 200 day moving average of $238.75.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.73.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

