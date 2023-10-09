Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 551 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,831,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058,263 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $237,347,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,304,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,613 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,359 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,601. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.84.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

