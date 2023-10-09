Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 780 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,594. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.14 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.64.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $193.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

