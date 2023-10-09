Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Takes $643,000 Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPSE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 65.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,367,000 after purchasing an additional 431,005 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 465,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after acquiring an additional 194,622 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 290,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 169,630 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,588,000 after acquiring an additional 112,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 98,111 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPSE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.68. 6,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,546. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $43.67. The company has a market capitalization of $390.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average is $40.12.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

