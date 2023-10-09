Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Scholastic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.10. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $47.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.79 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scholastic will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

In related news, Director John L. Davies sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $197,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Scholastic by 45.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Scholastic by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

