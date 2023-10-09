Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Fortress Wealth Management Inc.

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after buying an additional 1,613,490 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16,282.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,627,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,153,000 after buying an additional 10,562,341 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $243,194,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,095,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,351,000 after buying an additional 386,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,811,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,194,000 after buying an additional 140,380 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FNDF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.07. 83,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,425. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.07.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

