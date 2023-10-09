Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) is Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 2.4% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,110,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,036.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,063,000 after acquiring an additional 863,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,139,000 after purchasing an additional 427,059 shares during the period.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.76. 69,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,763. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.37. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.32 and a 12-month high of $51.22.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
