Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Acas LLC

Acas LLC lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,308,000 after acquiring an additional 51,337,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,237 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,082,000 after purchasing an additional 687,067 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,439,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,206,000 after buying an additional 128,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,364,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,147,000 after buying an additional 53,826 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.86. The company had a trading volume of 146,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,988. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day moving average is $48.22.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

