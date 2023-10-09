Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Acas LLC

Acas LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $405,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.34. 29,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,541. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.