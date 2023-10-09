Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.52. 42,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,417. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $878.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62. Seabridge Gold has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seabridge Gold

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.