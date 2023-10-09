Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SEE. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.18.

NYSE:SEE traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 126,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $56.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Sealed Air by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

