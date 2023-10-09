SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.89.

Shares of SEAS stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.57. 76,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $68.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.71 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $195,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,460,584.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,873 shares of company stock worth $2,634,211. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $1,193,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 72.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

