Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Security National Financial Stock Performance
Security National Financial stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $180.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.77. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial
About Security National Financial
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Security National Financial
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Will BYD Leave Tesla In The Dust In EV Sales?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.