Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

Security National Financial stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $180.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.77. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial

About Security National Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNFCA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,006,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,671,000 after purchasing an additional 64,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 438.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 617,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 503,254 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 112,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Security National Financial by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 94,836 shares in the last quarter. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

