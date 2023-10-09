SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.20.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $58.15 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $64.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $489.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 43,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $2,597,566.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,227,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,772,922.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,866,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 594,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,968,821.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 43,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $2,597,566.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,227,019 shares in the company, valued at $494,772,922.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,381,881. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $246,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 36.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in SEI Investments by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

