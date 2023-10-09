Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

SHAK has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Shake Shack from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.24.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $56.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -281.15 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $80.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.55 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $138,811.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at $454,858.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.