Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. 58.com reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $281.26.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.7 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $250.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,644. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.79. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $283.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.