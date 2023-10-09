SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Gap Up to $32.00

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.00, but opened at $33.36. SilverBow Resources shares last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 25,111 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $751.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.38.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.44. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SilverBow Resources

In related news, Director Marcus C. Rowland purchased 10,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,282. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

