Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 9,933 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 163.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,933 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $293.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.17 and a 200 day moving average of $304.18.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.