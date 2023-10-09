Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 215,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWS opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

