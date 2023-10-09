Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 134 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $239.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.94 and a 1-year high of $249.26. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,241 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,369. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.29.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

