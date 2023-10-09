Simplicity Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after acquiring an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,997,000 after buying an additional 1,839,455 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.69.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $266.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

