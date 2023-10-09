Simplicity Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,361 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.6% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.7% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NVS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Novartis Price Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $97.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.02. The firm has a market cap of $205.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.24 and a one year high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.