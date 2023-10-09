Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $4.21 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,120 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sysco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SYY opened at $62.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $87.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average of $72.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

