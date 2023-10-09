Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $4.29 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $38.00 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $46.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

