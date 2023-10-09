Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,235 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after buying an additional 46,157,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,764,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,885,000 after acquiring an additional 94,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 874,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,873,000 after acquiring an additional 74,271 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 304,095.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 666,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,464,000 after acquiring an additional 665,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 627,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $98.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.83.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

