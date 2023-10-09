Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $264.75 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $172.71 and a one year high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $135.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.