Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $6.11 Million Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,317,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 519.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,298,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,755 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Mplx by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,226,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,790 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,489,000 after buying an additional 929,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 610.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 969,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,162,000 after buying an additional 832,907 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $35.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $34.52.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 30.78%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.28%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

