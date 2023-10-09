Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 13,048 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,886 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 13,048 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.06.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $187.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.99. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.