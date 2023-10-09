Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 1,439 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,780,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,405 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $421,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock opened at $68.95 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $68.49 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.