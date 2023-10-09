Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 148,566 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,566 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,367,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,345 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,925,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,990 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 9,061,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,308,000 after buying an additional 608,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,304,000 after purchasing an additional 57,049 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $50.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

