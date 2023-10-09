Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 7,138 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity National Financial worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 88.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 94.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $39.32 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

