Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 996 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sanofi by 0.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Sanofi by 15.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.0 %

SNY stock opened at $53.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average of $53.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

