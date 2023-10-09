Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.88.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $98.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,905,000 after purchasing an additional 433,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after purchasing an additional 276,958 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,141 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,488 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.