SM Energy’s (SM) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SM. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.30.

Get SM Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SM Energy

SM Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

SM stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 125,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,594. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 4.32. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.95.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.26. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.36% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $644,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $644,663.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $1,189,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,404.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,164 shares of company stock worth $2,083,923 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,931 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 88.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,602 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 405.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,086,000 after acquiring an additional 948,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,391,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after acquiring an additional 897,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.