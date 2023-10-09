Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Smart Sand from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of SND stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $84.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smart Sand will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 383,709 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 439,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 162,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 887,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 141,133 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite storage solution.

