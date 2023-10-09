Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.61.

SQM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $54.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.38. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $112.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 71.64% and a net margin of 34.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5119 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $626,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 54.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 26,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Further Reading

