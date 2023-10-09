Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Sodexo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $20.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. Sodexo has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $22.69.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Sodexo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, which includes corporate Services, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities.

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.