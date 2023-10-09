Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Sodexo Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $20.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. Sodexo has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $22.69.
Sodexo Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sodexo
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Verizon Dials Up Cash and Upside For Your Portfolio
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Eli Lilly, McKesson, Novartis Flash Promising Chart Action
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Obesity Drug Boom, Split Make This Stock a Heavy Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.