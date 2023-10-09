Spartan Fund Management Inc. Buys 10,855 Shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its position in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Target Global Acquisition I worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGAA. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Target Global Acquisition I by 2,273.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGAA stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $11.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64.

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

